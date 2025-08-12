Whistleblower: Kentucky DMV Employees Secretly Sold Drivers Licenses to Illegals

A former Kentucky DMV employee says she was fired after reporting that fellow employees were selling drivers licenses to illegal aliens for $200 each.

Melissa Moorman has come forward to allege that she witnessed DMV employees selling licenses to illegals four or five times a day for at least two years, WDRB-TV reported.

“The employees were being paid under the table,” Moorman told the station. “I immediately let my supervisor know.”

Moorman alleges that employees accepted and even helped create fake documents to facilitate the issuance of licenses to illegals, all for a fee. She also said the illegals did not take any driving tests.

The employee claims her supervisors told her to share her DMV computer login details and her authorizations were used to illegally sell the licenses.

Moorman alerted her supervisors to the situation, but she was fired, anyway.

“I came to work, and my computer was turned off … that was it.” Moorman told the news outlet. “It was a gut punch. I was still in my supervisor training… It was a very good job for me.”

“I was angry, hurt and depressed. I did the right thing. I told the truth. I should not have been fired,” she added.

Kentucky law allows non-U.S. citizens to obtain state drivers licenses, but they must provide proof of legal residence and other legal identification documents. However, illegal aliens cannot legally obtain a license.

“It’s shocking this could go on at the Department of Transportation for so long,” Moorman’s attorney said. “Why punish the employee who reported it? She should be the hero. There’s a failure to supervise these employees. There were obviously no checks and balances. It would appear to me that if you have systems to safeguard these licenses, these tests and also the fiscal or monetary function, an audit should have been done.”

The state reportedly launched an investigation into the fraud after Moorman filed her lawsuit in April.

Several illegal aliens have been alerted that their licenses had been revoked. The license holders were also told by official state letters that they must return their license cards to a state facility. They were also warned that they could be charged.

The state reportedly has sent more than 1,500 letters to holders of illegally issued licenses.

