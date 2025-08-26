Wisconsin Judge Loses Court Battle After Allegedly Helping Migrant Escape

A federal judge dismissed a defense claim by the Milwaukee Circuit Judge who allegedly helped an illegal alien escape from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Judge Hannah Dugan had argued she was exempt from prosecution for helping the illegal immigrant. But U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman rejected Dugan’s argument, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Adelman said the dispute boils down to Dugan arguing that there is a general rule of immunity for judges from prosecution, with some limited exceptions, while the government argues that the cited exceptions are simply examples of types of prosecutions that have been brought. “A review of the relevant history reveals the government has the better of the argument,” Adelman wrote.

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported in July that a U.S. magistrate judge had also stated that the case against Dugan was able to proceed.

In May, a grand jury indicted Dugan, and in the a "two-page indictment," Dugan was accused of "obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest," according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The two-page indictment accuses Dugan, 66, of obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine, but sentences in cases involving nonviolent offenses typically are much shorter.

“Two days after” the grand jury indicted her, Dugan pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her, according to the Washington Post.