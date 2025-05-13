Grand Jury Indicts Wisconsin Judge Who Helped Migrant Escape ICE

Milwaukee Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan faces several years in jail after being indicted by a grand jury for helping an illegal alien escape from U.S. Customs and Enforcement (ICE) officials.

In a two-page indictment, Dugan was accused of “obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing,” Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal migrant, in order to prevent his arrest, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Dugan’s defense team revealed that she would “enter a plea” at her hearing on May 15.

“The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison,” as well as a $350,000 fine, according to the outlet. The indictment on count one says:

The Grand Jury charges that, on or about April 18, 2025, in the State and Eastern District of Wisconsin, Hannah C. Dugan knowingly concealed E.F.R., a person for whose arrest a warrant and process had been issued under the provisions of a law of the United States, so as to prevent the discovery and arrest of E.F.R., after notice and knowledge of the fact that a warrant and process had been issued for the apprehension of E.F.R.

On count two, the indictment says:

The Grand Jury further charges that: On or about April 18, 2025, in the State and Eastern District of Wisconsin, Hannah C. Dugan did corruptly endeavor to influence, obstruct, and impede the due and proper administration of the law under which a pending proceeding was being had before a department and agency of the United States, namely the administrative arrest of E.F.R. for purposes of removal proceedings conducted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, by committing affirmative acts to assist E.F.R. to evade arrest.

The indictment of Dugan comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Dugan when she allegedly helped an illegal migrant escape arrest.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed at the time that Dugan had been arrested “on charges of obstruction.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has previously revealed that Flores-Ruiz “has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse.”

Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo previously reported that Dugan added Paul Clement, “a prominent appellate lawyer who served as the U.S. Solicitor General from 2005 to 2009 under” former President George W. Bush’s administration.