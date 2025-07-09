A U.S. magistrate judge said a case can proceed against a Wisconsin judge accused of aiding an illegal migrant in evading arrest.

As Breitbart News reported in May, a grand jury indicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan for “helping an illegal alien escape from U.S. Customs and Enforcement (ICE) officials.”

“In a two-page indictment, Dugan was accused of ‘obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing,’ Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal migrant, in order to prevent his arrest, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Dugan’s defense team revealed that she would ‘enter a plea’ at her hearing on May 15,” the report said.

Dugan pleaded not guilty to federal charges, arguing that she “is immune from prosecution for actions taken in her official capacity in and around her courtroom,” per the Washington Post.

“In a nonbinding recommendation issued Monday, however, Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph recommended against dismissing the charges against Dugan, writing that ‘a judge’s actions, even when done in her official capacity, does not bar criminal prosecution if the actions were done in violation of the criminal law,'” noted the WaPo.

“Joseph went on to say that questions of whether Dugan broke the law or was ‘merely performing her judicial duties,’ as well as the fact that the two sides dispute the facts of the case, are issues that cannot be resolved within a motion to dismiss,” it added.

Dugan’s attorney, Steven Biskupic, expressed disappointment in the ruling.

“We are disappointed in the magistrate judge’s non-binding recommendation, and we will appeal it,” said Biskupic. “This is only one step in what we expect will be a long journey to preserve the independence and integrity of our courts.”

