Arizona Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari declared that illegal aliens are her “constituents” during a visit to an ICE detention center in Eloy on Saturday.

Ansari claimed that she had been contacted by people inside the ICE facility and told the conditions in the facility were poor for those being held there.

“I spoke with more than two dozen women, one woman in particular, she has leukemia, she has been there for five months. She has lost 55 pounds, and she has still not been able to see a specialist,” the Democrat claimed.

She went on to blast the “dehumanizing, racist, unacceptable treatment,” and claimed, “It’s a stain on the humanity of this country.”

WATCH — ICE Is Saving America:

During her comments to the press, she also claimed that illegal aliens are her “constituents.”

“The reason I came back today was because I have many constituents who are trapped inside Eloy, who we have been communicating with,” she told the media.

Her claim that illegal aliens are “constituents” brought a backlash on social media. Ansari responded to the backlash by affirming that she thinks illegal aliens are legal “constituents” to whom lawmakers need to cater.

Ansari responded to the Libs of TikTok post, writing, “Yes, I help all constituents. That’s called doing my job.”

WATCH — ICE Agents Are American Heroes:

“Constituents include citizens, green card holders, DACA recipients, asylum seekers, refugees — and yes, people in ICE detention in Arizona,” she added. “Members of Congress shouldn’t pick and choose who matters or who deserves help.”

Apparently, Ansari feels that it is a congressperson’s duty to put foreign nationals who broke our laws to illegally enter the U.S. ahead of voters and legal residents.

