The city of Durham, North Carolina, is pushing back against the work of President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Durham City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to make the city a “Fourth Amendment Workplace,” the Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The article continued:

The Fourth Amendment protects citizens against arbitrary searches and arrests and serves as the basis of search warrants with a probable cause of crime. The resolution directs city staff to “uphold the 4th amendment at their workplace and city agencies and report back to Council any barriers to effective training on the 4th Amendment for any departments.” The resolution says the city has “historically pursued equity and safety for all residents” and the trust of Durhamites is essential to the city carrying out its operations. It says the threat of “unconstitutional seizure” has prevented immigrants in Durham from “safely engaging in public life, including pursuing employment and education.”

The Chronicle referred to an incident that happened in July when ICE agents detained an illegal alien charged with a felony at the Durham County Courthouse, which alerted citizens and officials to the fact that ICE agents were there.

The report also said a group called Siembra NC supported the resolution. In a social media post on Thursday, that organization said, “The City of Durham joins Carrboro and the over 200 businesses across the state that have become 4th Amendment Workplaces!”

The group said the vote was against so-called “federal overreach.”

¡La Ciudad de Durham es un Sitio Laboral de la 4a Enmienda! ¡La ciudad de Durham se une a Carrboro y a los más de 200 negocios por todo el estado que se han convertido en Sitios Laborales de la 4ª Enmienda! El martes, el Consejo votó por unanimidad en contra de los excesos del gobierno federal en sus lugares de trabajo y pidió a los negocios de la ciudad a unirse al esfuerzo. Y el sábado, 6 de septiembre, estaremos celebrando esta victoria y todos los otros negocios que los miembros y voluntarios de Siembra han entrenado para ejercer sus derechos constitucionales. ¡ÚNETE a nosotros en el Scrap Exchange (2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham) a las 4PM y aprenda cómo TÚ puedes ser parte de construir un Carolina del Norte que lucha por sus residentes! -The City of Durham joins Carrboro and the over 200 businesses across the state that have become 4th Amendment Workplaces! On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to stand up against federal overreach in their workplace and called on businesses to join the effort. And on Saturday, September 6, we'll be celebrating this win and all the other businesses that Siembra members and volunteers have trained to exercise their constitutional rights. Join us at the Scrap Exchange (2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham) at 4PM and learn how YOU can be part of building a North Carolina that stands up for its residents! Posted by Siembra NC on Thursday, September 4, 2025

The news comes as President Donald Trump has been cracking down on illegal immigration after former President Joe Biden’s (D) open border policies wreaked havoc in communities across the nation.

In June, an identity theft investigation led ICE to perform a workplace raid at a fire equipment factory in North Carolina, which yielded 30 arrests, per Breitbart News.

The following month, the outlet reported ICE arrested illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes, most against children, across the country. The article said, “Indeed, over the weekend, ICE agents arrested 45-year-old illegal alien Porfirio Bernal-Fregoso of Mexico in Durham County, North Carolina. Bernal-Fregoso has been convicted of attempted rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child.”

Breitbart News’s John Binder highlighted another aspect of mass immigration in December 2024:

Tens of millions of native-born Americans are out of the labor market as foreign-born workers account for all net job growth over the last year, new analysis details. The analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) tracks the decline in labor force participation among native-born Americans from 1960 to 2024 — an alarming trend that has coincided with skyrocketing immigration levels.

In a social media post on August 14, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said, “In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population.”

“This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you @POTUS Trump!” she wrote.