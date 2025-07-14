Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested what officials are calling “monstrous” illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes, most against children, across the United States over the weekend.

“Over the weekend, our brave ICE agents arrested monstrous illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes, including rape of a child, sexual assault, and possession of child pornography. ICE is putting their lives on the line to keep America’s children and families safe,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Yet, they are now facing a nearly 700 percent increase in assaults against them as gutter politicians attempt to attack and demonize our brave law enforcement. This is sick. We will only double down in getting these dangerous criminals off of our streets. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, over the weekend, ICE agents arrested 45-year-old illegal alien Porfirio Bernal-Fregoso of Mexico in Durham County, North Carolina. Bernal-Fregoso has been convicted of attempted rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

RELATED VIDEO — Thank You, Officers! ICE Busts Alleged MS-13 Member in U.S. Suburb:

Also arrested by ICE is illegal alien Edwin Gomez-Cervantes of Guatemala who has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Sergio Guerrero-Galvan, an illegal alien from Mexico, was similarly arrested in Travis County, Texas, after he had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Juan Hernan Camarena-Cuevas, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested near Salt Lake City, Utah, after having been convicted of child abuse and or injury to a child. ICE agents in Hagerstown, Maryland, arrested Rodrigo Alexander Gomez-Ventura, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who has been convicted of possession of child pornography.

In Houston, Texas, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Hugo Sanchez-Benitez of Mexico who has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.