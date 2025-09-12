JB Pritzker Says Trump Making U.S. Nazi Germany on Same Day Charlie Kirk, Falsely Labeled ‘Fascist,’ Gets Assassinated

Illinois’ radical, left-wing Governor JB Pritzker is going on interviews accusing President Trump of turning the U.S. into Nazi Germany as federal officers are taking down Venezuelan gun dealers on the streets of Chicago.

In an interview with left-wing NPR, Pritzker claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the tip of the spear of Nazism in the United States.

In the interview, NPR reporter Steve Inskeep brought up the recent Supreme Court decision that laid out four criteria to guide ICE in its policies for arrests and deportations.

The topic sent Pritzker off into hyperbole and name calling.

“How do you prove to somebody that you’re a U.S. citizen? Your accent? The color of your skin?” Pritzker bloviated. “That’s not the country we live in. You know, you shouldn’t have to walk around with papers, the way that they did in the early days of Nazi Germany, to prove that you belong and that you’re not one of them.”

Of course, the SCOTUS decision does not claim that just speaking Spanish or appearing Hispanic was all it takes to be arrested by ICE. The decision lays out other criteria, including being found working illegally and congregating in places where employers pickup illegal alien day laborers.

Meanwhile, as Gov. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, are working to hamper ICE and other federal law enforcement actions, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and ICE have just taken off Chicago’s streets a Venezuela gang member who was illegally selling firearms in the Windy City.

Chicago is not the only city where the Trump administration is cracking down on crime. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently posted on X that the administration has taken more than 2,000 suspects off the streets of Washington D.C. and seized 225 illegal guns.

