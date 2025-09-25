A Biden-era illegal migrant from India was arrested after he smashed his 18-wheeler into a pileup and crippled a 5-year-old girl in California.

The grieving father is now speaking out while President Donald Trump’s deputies prepare to deport the migrant. The migrant, Indian national Partap Singh, got a truck driving license after he was caught and released by Biden’s deputies in 2024.

The little girl — Dallilah — can no longer walk, talk, eat orally, or attend kindergarten as she had planned, according to her father.

In an X post on September 25, the Department of Homeland Security said that little Dalilah Coleman’s life has been forever changed by the accident.

Dalilah’s father adds that she was in a coma for three weeks and required six months of hospital treatment before her family could bring her home. While in the hospital, she had a craniectomy and was without half of her skull for four months.

Dalilah experienced a broken femur, skull fractures, and has since been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, and will need lifelong therapy, the family said.

“Dalilah Coleman’s life was forever changed when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler slammed into her and her family. This tragedy was entirely preventable,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is sadly another example of Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issuing an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License. How many more innocent people must become victims before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with American lives? DHS is working around the clock to remove dangerous aliens—like Singh—who have no right to be in the U.S.”

The accused truck driver illegally crossed the southern border in October 2022 — and was released right back into the country by the Biden administration.

He was arrested by ICE on August 29 in Fresno, California, and remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

