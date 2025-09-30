The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the blue state of Minnesota for sanctuary policies that effectively protect criminal illegal aliens, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday.

The DOJ’s lawsuit includes the state of Minnesota as well as Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hennepin County, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, specifically. Overall, the DOJ asserts that the various sanctuary policies of these individual entities are interfering with the federal government’s work to identify and remove dangerous illegal aliens from U.S. communities. This includes a blatant refusal to work with federal law enforcement who are working to do just that.

This willful lack of coordination, according to the press release, has resulted in “the release of dangerous criminals from police custody who would otherwise be subject to removal, including illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, and drug and human trafficking, onto the streets.”

RELATED VIDEO — Sanctuary States Kill Americans:

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that officials in Minnesota are “jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process.”

“This Department of Justice will continue to bring litigation against any jurisdiction that uses sanctuary policies to defy federal law and undermine law enforcement,” she continued, as Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division made it clear that shielding illegal aliens from law enforcement is a “blatant violation of the law that carries dangerous consequences.”

“The Civil Division will continue to vigorously uphold the rule of law by holding sanctuary jurisdictions fully accountable,” Shumate added.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has spoken out and appears undeterred by the lawsuit, stating on social media, “Minneapolis will not back down. We will fight with all our strength for our immigrant neighbors, and like every time we’ve faced Donald Trump in court, we will win,” referring to President Donald Trump’s “politics of fear.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is also remaining obstinate, asserting that his city “will stand with our immigrant and refugee neighbors no matter how many unconstitutional claims the White House makes.”

“We’ve proven our resolve in two successful court actions already this year, and we look forward to winning our third legal victory in a row against this embarrassing federal regime,” he added, making no mention of the reality of migrant crime and the criminal illegal aliens authorities are taking off the streets, as many of the illegals are convicted of sexual acts against children.