Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both radical Democrats, have responded to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that they should be arrested for obstructing the legal actions of federal law enforcement.

“I will not back down,” Pritzker wrote in a bellicose post on X immediately after the president posted his comment. Johnson threw the race card saying that Trump loves arresting black men.

On Wednesday morning, the president took to his Truth Social account and railed at Pritzker and Johnson for their constant attempts to obstruct, threaten, and attack federal law enforcement agents working to clean up the Windy City.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Both Illinois Democrats quickly responded to the president’s criticism.

Pritzker called Trump an “authoritarian” and exclaimed that he “would not back down” from his rabid support of criminal illegal migrants.

“I will not back down,” he said, after the president’s comment.

“Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power,” he wrote. “What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”

For his part, Mayor Johnson threw the race card at Trump.

“This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested,” Johnson said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Johnson also went on the attack Wednesday during an appearance on CNN, calling Trump “unstable” and “unhinged.”

“Well, you know, first of all, this president is unstable, unhinged, a double minded individual that, quite frankly, is a threat to our democracy,” he said.

He went on, saying, “And it’s certainly not the first time that Donald Trump has called for the arresting of a black man unjustly. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to stay firm as the mayor of this amazing city, which was voted nine years in a row the best big city in America. And we’re going to defend all of Chicago.”

Trump’s criticism was sparked when news broke that Chicago officials had instructed the Chicago Police Department to refuse to give emergency aid to federal law enforcement after ICE agents issued a radio call for help when violent pro-migrant protesters besieged their position on Sunday.

Then, on Monday, Johnson claimed to have created “ICE-free zones,” and that his newly issued executive orders have the power to prevent ICE agents from gathering on city-owned properties to stage raids or hold suspects.

