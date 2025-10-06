Sanctuary City Chicago Reportedly Orders Police to Ignore Attacks on ICE

Sanctuary city Chicago has reportedly ordered its police force to refuse calls for help from ICE agents who are under siege by increasingly violent protesters in support of criminal illegal aliens.

Several police unions have denounced Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and his police leadership for allegedly ordering officers on the street to refuse to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and other federal law enforcement officers as they face protesters, some of whom are now using automobiles as weapons to attack agents.

According to the New York Post, when ICE officers made calls over the radio for assistance on Sunday, a Chicago Police dispatcher replied, “We’re not sending anybody out to that location.”

It was also reported that Chicago Police vehicles sat immobile nearby as ICE agents were attacked.

The inaction infuriated the nation’s largest national police union, which said in a statement that it was “shocked and appalled” at the Chicago Police Department leadership’s refusal to help ICE agents who were under siege.

The presidents of the National Fraternal Order of Police and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) blasted Chicago’s chief of patrol who reportedly directed officers not to assist ICE agents, Fox News reported.

“Details are still emerging, but it appears that officers from the Chicago Police Department were ordered not to assist a group of ICE agents while they were physically threatened by what appeared to be an angry mob,” National FOP President Patrick Yoes said. “Let me be clear, both the National FOP and the Illinois FOP believe that when an officer calls for assistance, you answer, no matter what.”

He continued:

We at the National FOP, as well as our members at the Illinois FOP, condemn these actions and urge Chicago officials to ensure that any law enforcement officer needing assistance is guaranteed that their brothers and sisters in law enforcement respond expeditiously.

“The number one unwritten rule in law enforcement is that we respond to any calls from officers in distress. What would have happened if the local police were facing threats and nearby federal officers were told not to assist?” added Illinois State FOP President Chris Southwood. “Whether you agree about immigration enforcement or not, when a law enforcement officer is in trouble, nothing should stand in the way of fellow officers rendering assistance.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is blaming the increasing violence that ICE faces in Chicago and other cities on “sanctuary” politicians who are stirring insurrection to achieve their political goals.

“Thankfully none of our law enforcement was killed because of these deranged criminals’ attacks on law enforcement,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Sunday. “This is exactly what happens when Governor [J.B.] Pritzker, Mayor [Brandon] Johnson, and other sanctuary politicians demonize ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement.”

McLaughlin also pointed out that ICE has suffered a 1,000-percent increase in violence directed at them.

