Chicago Mayor Johnson: ‘Unhinged’ Trump Is a ‘Threat to Our Democracy’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) claimed that President Donald Trump was unhinged and therefore a “threat to our democracy.”

Host Pamela Brown said, “The city of Chicago and state of Illinois are suing the Trump administration over its federalization of guard troops. City and state officials consider it unlawful. Joining us now to discuss this further is Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. So, mayor, we’re going to get to the National Guard in just a minute but first, President Trump this morning called for you and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, to be jailed for, quote, failing to protect ice officers. What is your response?”

Johnson said, “Well, you know, first of all, this president is unstable, unhinged, a double minded individual that, quite frankly, is a threat to our democracy.”

He added, “And it’s certainly not the first time that Donald Trump has called for the arresting of a black man unjustly. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to stay firm as the mayor of this amazing city, which was voted nine years in a row, the best big city in America. And we’re going to defend all of Chicago.”

