Trump Calls for Imprisonment of Gov. Priztker and Mayor Brandon Johnson

President Donald Trump declared early Wednesday that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson should be jailed for blocking the enforcement of the federal immigration law.

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” Trump posted on Truth Social ” at 8.19 Wednesday morning.

Trump has sent many federal forces, including the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, to Chicago, where city leaders have welcomed a huge wave of economic migrants during President Joe Biden’s term.

On Tuesday, Trump slammed the city’s government, saying, “If you look at Chicago, Chicago’s a great city where there’s a lot of crime, and if the governor can’t do the job, we’ll do the job — it’s all very simple.”

ICE and other officers have arrested hundreds of illegal migrants, but the city leaders are working with far-left mobs to constrain agency operations, especially at the Boardview, Illinois, site.

City officials welcomed the Biden migrants because the city’s employers gained low-wage workers and the city’s employees gained from the flow of federally funded new clients.

Since Trump’s election and return to the White House most of the federal funds have been stopped by his deputies.