Shaquille O’Neal Loses Custom Auto Amid Spike in Cargo Theft by Migrants

Shaquille O’Neal’s custom-modified $200,000 Range Rover auto has disappeared into the black market transportation sector created by President Joe Biden’s welcome for millions of illegal migrants.

PageSix.com reported the diverse style of auto theft:

The brand new car was in the middle of being customized by Effortless Motors — a job that was expected to increase the value of the vehicle to some $300,000 — and Effortless had it shipped from Atlanta to Louisiana. It was picked up on Monday, but never arrived at its destination. When Effortless called to find out where the missing motor had got to, they learned that it had gone AWOL along the route.

O’Neal supported Biden’s presidential run in 2020.

“Effortless Motors was the authorized selling dealership and arranged transport through a third-party company that appeared fully verified,” the company said in a press statement, adding:

Upon the vehicle’s scheduled delivery, it was discovered that the company’s internal systems had been compromised and hijacked, resulting in the car being unlawfully taken during transit. We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously. This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. We are working closely with law enforcement and federal investigators to recover the vehicle and hold those responsible accountable.

The theft comes amid a crackdown by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on the black market transportation sector, which includes tens of thousands of migrants who can’t speak English yet are driving trucks on the nation’s highways. These poorly trained drivers disregard federal regulations, drive long hours, and cause an alarming spike in road deaths.

The migrants were allowed to cross the borders and transit the airports by Biden’s deputies, especially Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pro-migrant border czar.

Biden’s flood of migrants into the trucking industry is also spiking cargo thefts. On October 9, for example, San Bernardino police arrested a ring of Sikh migrants from India who created trucking companies and brokers to help them steal cargoes throughout California:

Between March 2021 and June 2025, members of the Singh Organization acquired or fraudulently used legitimate trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts. Once they took possession of the freight (primarliy electronics, appliances, and other high-value consumer goods), they diverted and stole the shipments instead of delivering them. The stolen cargo was later distributed through intermediaries or black-market channels, with an esitmated loss in the millions of dollars.

The police report listed the arrested suspects:

Paramvir Singh, age 29, Resident of Rancho Cucamonga

Sandeep Singh, age 31, Resident of San Bernardino

Mandeep Singh, age 42, Resident of Bakersfield

Ranjodh Singh, age 38, Resident of Bakersfield

Gurnaik Singh Chauhan, age 40, Resident of Fontana

Harpreet Singh, age 26, Resident of Rancho Cucamonga

Elgar Hernandez, age 27, Resident of Fontana

Arshpreet Singh, age 27, Resident of Rancho Cucamonga

Bikramjeet Singh, age 27, Resident of Sacramento

Vikramjeet Singh, age 30, Resident of Fontana

Himmat Singh Khalsa, age 28, Resident of Renton,Washington

Narayan Singh, age 27, Resident of Fontana

In a Texas case, Sikh trucker Gurvinder Singh was sentenced in September to 12 months for stealing 900 televisions .A year prior, a federal judge had granted Singh migration asylum, allowing him to stay and work in the United States.

Advocates for American truckers say Biden’s deputies created a huge black market in the trucking sector by giving Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) to Biden’s huge influx of illegal and quasi-legal migrants.

The resulting black market of virtual companies, foreign brokers, and migrant drivers got little oversight or regulatory enforcement from state regulators or insurance companies, said Shannon Everett, the co-founder of American Truckers United.

This regulatory vacuum helps them to underbid in contracts sought by professional American drivers and established companies, he told Breitbart News. That economic loss is wrecking the law-abiding U.S. industry, but it is ignored by the major media until migrant drivers fall asleep while driving long hours and smash into Americans at full speed, Everett said.

On the West Coast, the black market relies heavily on teams of Sikhs from India, many of whom cannot read English. Mexican truckers dominate the black market in Texas and other southern states. On the East Coast, the market relies on visiting individual migrants from Eastern Europe. American truckers refer to the Eastern European migrant drivers as “Strong Solo Sergey,” Everett told Breitbart News.

In many cases, the migrants pose as tourists to get through very lax customs checks at airports prior to several months of driving. The black market is also helping migrant thieves hide as they steal more loads from trucks and trains.

The flood of foreign drivers, however, is good for the major shippers, manufacturing companies, and retailers — such as Amazon and Walmart. They gain when the flood drives down truckers’ wages and contract prices, and also reduces the market pressure for investments in productivity.

Insurance companies should level the marketplace by adjusting their fees to make the black market brokers, truckers, and shippers pay for their economic damage, Everett said: