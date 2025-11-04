Report: Half of Migrant Households Get Welfare Via US-Born Children

According to a report, nearly half of non-citizens’ homes with children rely on some form of welfare — especially Food Stamps and WIC — despite claims by liberals that migrants don’t use government assistance programs.

The report by the Center for Immigration Studies shows that 47 percent of non-citizen homes with children under six years of age are on Food Stamps and WIC assistance programs.

The report also notes that many migrant households are headed by parents with little education and low income, so any suspension of WIC and Food Stamps can be a major burden for these homes.

According to the report, “Non-citizen households account for nearly one in five of all households with young children receiving WIC or SNAP. The vast majority (96 percent) of young children in these households are U.S.-born.”

The study further showed that about half the non-citizens are illegal migrants, but those receiving the benefits do qualify in one way or another, the report says, adding that the researchers are not alleging that the benefits are being awarded fraudulently.

The conclusion is, “Of all immigrant-headed households (naturalized citizens and non-citizens) with young children, 43 percent are dependent on at least one of these programs.”

The study notes that any pause in WIC or Food Stamps will hit these immigrant communities hard.

Still, the finding goes against Democrat claims that illegals and migrants don’t use welfare programs.

The Trump administration has moved to make sure that illegal migrants are not receiving SNAP and WIC benefits, to further limit the number of migrants enrolled in the welfare programs.

On Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins reported about steps taken toward this goal, writing, “We told every state to send us their SNAP data so we could make sure illegal immigrants aren’t getting benefits meant for American families. 29 states stepped up. 21 blue states refused — and two SUED US FOR ASKING!”

