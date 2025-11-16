DHS Brings Immigration Enforcement Surge to Charlotte, North Carolina

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formally launched an immigration law enforcement operation in Charlotte, North Carolina, in addition to its ongoing work in Chicago.

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegals hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens, and President Trump and Secretary Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden confirmed last week that DHS has coordinated with him on the coming operation, which is dubbed “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” according to the Washington Post. McFadden also noted that DHS did not ask that his department assist or participate in the operation.

The crime-infested City of Charlotte was thrust into the national spotlight in September after Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was brutally murdered on the city’s mass transit system, stabbed to death on video by chronic criminal Decarlos Brown Jr., who has been let out of jail time and again despite his violent record.

Customs and Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino has already been spotted in Charlotte as he leads the Trump administration’s latest law enforcement campaign.

Videos of federal officers taking illegal aliens into custody are already making their way to the Internet:

