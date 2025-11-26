ICE Arrests Estranged Mother of WH Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew

President Donald Trump’s campaign to enforce migration law has swept up the estranged Brazilian mother of a boy whose aunt is White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

NBC News reported on the Boston arrest of migrant Bruna Ferreira, who was brought to the United States as a child and overstayed her visitor’s visa in 1999:

Ferreira, who the source familiar with the situation said has never lived with Leavitt’s nephew, is at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center amid proceedings to have her removed, the DHS spokesperson said. Under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the spokesperson said, “all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.” The source said Leavitt’s nephew has lived full time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born, has never resided with his mother and has not spoken with her in many years.

Many Brazilians have illegally settled in Massachusetts.

WBUR.org broke the news on Tuesday, saying, “Michael Leavitt, the press secretary’s brother, had a relationship with Ferreira, and the two have a son.”

A GoFundMe posted by Bruna Ferreira’s sister claimed:

Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing.

Michael Leavitt told WBUR: “My only concern has always been the safety, wellbeing, and privacy of my son.”