Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rolled out a campaign to arrest illegal migrants in Dearborn, Michigan, weeks after an Islamic terror plot was busted in the city.

Bystanders have seen rows of ICE vehicles standing beside the roads outside Dearborn this week.

The actions come after the FBI announced it had busted a major terror plot in Dearborn in October.

At the end of October, the FBI arrested several people in connection with what prosecutors say was a Halloween plot to commit an act of terrorism in Dearborn.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau had “thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.” He thanked the “men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

The FBI’s Detroit field office added that “the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities,” according to spokesperson Jordan Hall, adding that “there is no current threat to public safety.”

