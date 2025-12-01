DHS: Sanctuary New York City Is Harboring 7,169 Criminal Illegal Aliens

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News that sanctuary New York City is harboring 7,169 known criminal illegal aliens, purposefully shielding them from immigration officials.

McLaughlin revealed the cost to a city’s safety and security with sanctuary policies that hide vicious criminals from deportation while leaving citizens in danger.

“We’re seeing that these criminal illegal aliens are exiting the jails and going back onto New York or Chicago or these other sanctuary streets to re-perpetuate their crimes,” McLaughlin told Fox News. “Today in New York City’s jails are 7,169 criminal illegal aliens. We’re talking about hundreds of murderers, hundreds of sexual predators, drug traffickers, the worst of the worst.”

McLaughlin also singled out one New York Democrat congressman for their obstruction.

“Dan Goldman and these other sanctuary city politicians,” McLaughlin noted, “they should agree to hand over those individuals, honor those detainers, and then we won’t have to flood the zone with our ICE law enforcement, we won’t have to put those men and women on the ground because we will get these vicious criminals out of New York City’s jails.”

Goldman had recently claimed that anti-ICE riots that erupted in the Big Apple were sparked by alleged “reckless behavior” from federal law enforcement.

Meanwhile, DHS noted last week that assaults and violence committed against ICE have increased more than 1,150 percent.

