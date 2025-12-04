Consensus: Vast Majority Say Illegals Who Have Committed Violent Crimes Should Be Deported

The vast majority of U.S. citizens believe that illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes should be deported, a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the following types of people who are in the United States illegally should or should not be deported?” For this question, the survey presented respondents with “People who have committed violent crimes.”

There is a major consensus across the board, as 88 percent said yes, those illegal immigrants should be deported. Only four percent said they should not be deported and eight percent said they are not sure.

There is even a consensus across party lines, as 94 percent of Republicans, 87 percent of Democrats, and 84 percent of independents believe illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes should be deported.

Opinions scatter when asked about illegal immigrants who have committed non-violent crimes, as 45 percent across the board said they should be deported, compared to 34 percent who said they should not and 21 percent who said they are not sure.

Still, three-quarters of Republicans believe those individuals should be deported, but only 23 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of independents feel that way. Most Democrats, 56 percent, said non-violent criminal offenders should not be deported, and 35 percent of independents share that view.

The overall survey was taken November 21 – 24, 2025, among 1,677 respondents. It has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error and comes as the Trump administration continues its work in arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens residing in the U.S. — to the shock and dismay of many leftists.

The Department of Homeland Security recently addressed establishment media claims that they are not targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, pointing out that 70 percent of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests are “criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States; this statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, gang members, terrorists, and human rights abusers.”

It listed a few cases of recent arrests. For example, ICE arrested Cesar Ramirez-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has been convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child in Chicago, Illinois.

Honduran illegal immigrant Ronald Alexander Bonilla-Aguilar was also arrested and has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 in Santa Clarita, California.

ICE also arrested Mexican illegal immigrant Javier Salvador Morfin, convicted of assault with intent to commit a felony and attempted rape by force/fear in Los Angeles, California.

See the full list here.

“Thanks to the Biden administration’s open border policies, every town is now a border town flooded with worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend and the media peddled falsehoods that DHS was not targeting the worst of the worst, ICE arrested sickos who sexually abused children, raped innocent women, and committed murder. As we look ahead to Thanksgiving this week, Americans can be thankful our brave DHS law enforcement got these pedophiles, rapists, and murderers off American streets,” she added.