An illegal alien who entered the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) is accused of randomly shooting 61-year-old Michael Kasper in the parking lot of an Omaha, Nebraska, grocery store and then opening fire on responding police officers.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that Juan Ayala Ramos, who is charged with shooting Michael Kasper eight times while the man was loading his groceries into his car, is an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed the border as a UAC in June 2007.

According to police, Ayala Ramos randomly opened fire on Kasper in the grocery store parking lot on December 3, leaving the man with serious injuries and recovering in a nearby hospital.

When officers with the Omaha Police Department pursued Ayala Ramos, the illegal alien made his way into a nearby gas station and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Body camera footage captured Ayala Ramos opening fire on the officers, who responded with gunfire, fatally shooting the illegal alien.

“This violent criminal illegal from El Salvador shot four police officers and a 61-year-old man in cold blood in Omaha on December 3. Despite multiple previous criminal arrests, he remained at large in American communities,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

DHS sends our condolences to Michael Kasper, who is in serious condition, and all officers involved in these horrific attacks and prayers for a full recovery. We are thankful for the Omaha Police Department for their brave actions to stop this criminal’s shooting rampage. [Emphasis added]

Sergeant Emilio Luna, Detective Brock Rengo, Detective Jordan Brandt, and Detective Christopher Brown all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite Ayala Ramos’s prior arrests, he was never deported from the United States.

In 2019, for instance, Ayala Ramos was charged with assault by strangulation, and in 2021 he was arrested for burglary and possession of a stolen firearm. In late 2007, Ayala Ramos had his deportation case administratively closed by a federal judge.

