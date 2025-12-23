Democrats from Minnesota, Ohio, Maine, and Boston Embrace Somalians

Democrats across the country are praising and supporting Somali migrants, despite growing evidence of massive anti-social fraud by the foreign arrivals.

As millions of dollars in more fraud and theft of state and federal welfare funding are uncovered in Ohio, Minnesota, and other places committed at the hands of Somali migrants, democrats are falling all over themselves to show their unmitigated support for the fraudsters.

In Minnesota, where fraud committed by fake Somali charities has reached into the tens of billions and more cases are being uncovered on a near-weekly basis, Democrats have pulled a full court press effort to support the Somali community.

Many are excusing Somali crime and blaming the Somali fraud issue in Minnesota on Somalia’s flawed culture. “Amoral familism is a [Somali] cultural blueprint,” said Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who fled from her Somali father to live in Europe. “It assumes that… survival depends on extracting maximum benefit for one’s own family,” regardless of the damage to fellow citizens or the country, she wrote in December.

Whatever the root cause, Democrats are taking great pains to show support for Somalians. Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey, for instance, was proud to announce that he was signing an ordinance into effect that will force residents to listen to the Muslim call to prayer on loudspeakers five times a day.

The city’s police chief, Brian O’Hara, went on TV this week to “apologize” to Somalians for daring to be part of any investigations into crime committed by Somali migrants and said he was sorry if anything he said about these criminal investigations upset any Somali migrants.

The chief even falsely compared criminal Somalis to the traditional Christian figures of Joseph and Mary, the parents of our savior Jesus Christ.

It was also found that schools in Minneapolis are now flying the Somalian flag instead of the state flag on school flagpoles.

Democrat politicians in Minnesota even recently held a press conference where at least one state senator was seen shedding tears for the “horrible actions” that Somali migrants have faced in the U.S.A.

Former Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, who is now serving as the attorney general of Minnesota, recently explained why it is so important for the Democrat Party to import Somali migrants and noted that those who become citizens will reward the Democrats by voting for Democrats.

For his part, Minnesota’s Democrat governor and failed Democrat vice presidential nominee, Tim Walz, insisted that it is racist to expect Somali migrants to come to the U.S. and stop engaging in the theft and fraud they are used to committing in their home country.

There are many more examples of this in Minnesota, of course, but Democrats outside of the Gopher State are also jumping up to show support for Somalians.

In Boston, embattled Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu, for instance, claimed that Boston is only successful because of Somali migrants. Wu is the same mayor who on St. Patrick’s Day said that white people are “expensive” and “disruptive.”

In Ohio, the state’s Senate Democrats rushed to release a statement insisting that they are “standing in solidarity with our Somali neighbors” and decrying the “vilification of immigrant communities and communities of color.”

Democrats in both houses of Maine’s state legislature pushed out a similar statement of support for Somalians.

The same drum is being beaten by Democrats all across the country as the left continues to look for ways to attack Donald Trump.

