Prosecutor: ‘Minnesota Has Become a Magnet’ for Welfare Fraud

Officials are investigating additional Minnesota welfare fraud worth $18 billion in federally funded Medicaid, housing, and other programs

Perhaps half of that $18 billion in funding has been lost to fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said during a press conference Thursday.

People come from all over the world to steal millions from U.S. government welfare programs, he added.

“Minnesota has become a magnet for fraud, so much so that we have developed a fraud tourism industry — people coming to our state purely to exploit and defraud its programs,” Thompson said. “This is a deeply unsettling reality that all Minnesotans should understand.”

Thompson explained that “traditional Medicare and Medicaid fraud is that people overbill,” but said the fraud in Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota has been unique in that thieves are not providing any services, just creating fake companies and filing wholly fake bills to the state.

Thompson revealed that charges have been filed against Anthony Waddell Jefferson, Lester Brown, Hassan Ahmed Hussein, Ahmed Abdirashid Mohamed, Kaamil Omar Sallah, and Asha Farhan Hassan, who collectively filed more than eleven million dollars in fake bills for non-existent people with disabilities and autism, which included housing procurement services, wire fraud, and other fraudulent activities.

The fraud cases have already resulted in many prosecutions and convictions. A dozen people have been convicted in the Feeding Our Future scam, in which members of Minnesota’s Somali community filed fake bills to the state supposedly for feeding needy children, but the services were never performed and the money was stolen with some of it even sent to Africa to fund terrorist groups in Somalia.

Republican State Rep. Elliot Engen, who is running for the Minnesota State Auditor’s office, posted a video to his social media lamenting that “fraud has been legalized” by leaders neglecting to verify the legitimacy of the companies with contracts being paid by the state.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston