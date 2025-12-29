Trucker in Deadly Virginia Crash Revealed as Legalized Migrant

The alleged truck driver behind a fatal two-car accident in Virginia that left three people dead was identified as a legalized migrant.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported that a “federal law enforcement source” told him that the driver of a tractor-trailer, El Hadji Karamoko Quattara, 58, is a “naturalized U.S. citizen from the Ivory Coast.”

Melugin added that he “had been in the U.S. illegally in the 90s,” but later got a green card before becoming “a naturalized U.S. citizen.”

“I’m told by a federal law enforcement source that this man is a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Ivory Coast who, at one point, had been in the U.S. illegally in the 90s, but was eventually able to get a green card and adjust his status to become a naturalized U.S. citizen,” Melugin said.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) explained that Quattara, who was driving a “tractor trailer” that was going “north on I-81, ran off the right side of the road and hit a Honda Odyssey stopped on the shoulder,” according to WDBJ7 News.

As a result, three people in the vehicle — a 65-year-old, a 49-year-old, and a two-year-old — were “transported to a hospital and died due to their injuries”:

VSP says the drver of the tractor trailer was headed north on I-81, ran off the right side of the road and hit a Honda Odyssey stopped on the shoulder. In the Honda, 65-year-0ld driver Lorraine Renee Williams, 49-year-old Ebony Latasha Williams and 2-year-old Shazziyah Lesley were transported to a hospital and died due to their injuries, according to police. Three other passengers were injured and taken to a hospital including a 63-year-old man, a 10-year-old girl and another man in his early 70’s, authorities say.

Fox News reported that the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office revealed that “Quattara is now being charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter as a result of the incident.”

The accident comes as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and President Donald Trump have made attempts to rescue the trucking industry, as many illegal aliens have been obtaining non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) from states such as New York.

In April, Trump signed an executive order directing Duffy to “ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety.”

Duffy has criticized New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for “jeopardizing driver safety EVERYWHERE by granting illegal immigrants commercial driver licenses,” and has also threatened “to withhold millions in funds from California’s government for improperly allowing illegal and unauthorized migrants” to drive trucks.