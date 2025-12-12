New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her deputies have been breaking federal law by granting more than half of commercial driving licenses to migrants. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday.

Duffy also threatened to pull $73 million in federal funding from the state over the dangerous and fraudulent practices.

“What New York does is if an applicant comes in and they have a work authorization — for 30 days, 60 days, one year — New York automatically issues them an eight-year commercial driver’s license,” Duffy said during a press conference in Washington. “That’s contrary to the law.”

“But we also found that New York many times won’t even verify whether they have a work authorization, they have a visa, or they’re in the country legally,” Duffy added, the New York Post reported.

“So they’re just giving eight-year commercial driver’s licenses to people who are coming through their DMV and sending them out on American roadways — and again they’re endangering the lives of American families,” Duffy said.

The data was uncovered by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which examined 200 non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) issued by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. The review found that 107 were unlawfully issued to non-citizens.

Breitbart News previously reported that many CDLs have been issued with the section for the driver’s name reading “No Name Given” because the applicant refused to supply his name.

Duffy also noted that these states, which includes California, don’t issue SDLs that limit drivers to local travel.

“You don’t just drive in New York if you get a New York commercial driver’s license — you drive around the country,” Duffy exclaimed.

“At the end of the day, it’s about safety. Good carriers who are out there, who are employing drivers are going to ensure that they are safe and they will work together with the shippers to ensure that we have goods that are moving across America,” he said.

FMCSA chief Derek Barrs added that New York must immediately audit its CDL issuances

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston