Watch: Video Resurfaces of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Performing Somali Dance in ‘I Love Somalia’ T-Shirt

Video of Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey dancing with a Somali flag and wearing an “I Love Somalia” t-shirt has resurfaced as his city and state drowns in multibillion-dollar welfare fraud cases linked to the Somali community.

In the video, Frey dances with members of the city’s Somali community at the 65th Somali Independence Day celebration, which was held in Minneapolis in June.

Frey has made a special point to be perceived as being close to the Somali community in Minneapolis. About 80,000 Somalis live in the Twin Cities area and the Somali community is a large and growing voting bloc in Minneapolis.

Despite his pandering, though, Frey only won re-election by ten points in November, and lost heavily to state Rep. Omar Fateh in the precincts of the city that have a heavy Somali constituency.

After the election, Frey courted controversy by attempting to deliver some of his victory speech in the Somali language.

But in his efforts to reach out to the Somali community, Frey has also crossed paths with some Somalians involved in the many cases of welfare fraud perpetrated in Dem. Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota.

The 65th Somali Independence Day celebration where he danced a Somali dance wearing his “I Love Somalia” shirt was co-sponsored by the local Somali NGO named Ka Joog, whose chief, Ali Elmi, was arrested and charged in a $9 million fraud case. Despite the arrest and prosecution of the organization’s top official, Ka Joog continues to enjoy millions of dollars in funding from the state’s welfare programs.

