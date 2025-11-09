Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) recently won reelection, but his victory speech has drawn criticism.

Video footage shows Frey speaking to a crowd in Somali and appeared to thank those who voted for him, addressing “the great people of Minneapolis,” Fox News reported Saturday.

“And I say that very intentionally, because no matter where you are from, Minneapolis should be a place where you are proud to call home,” he added.

However, social media users criticized Frey’s use of the foreign language, one person writing, “How embarrassing. This is America.”

“This dude faked cried at Floyd’s funeral, got booed out of his own town, threw his cops under the bus, & is now speaking Somali,” another user commented, while someone else called his speech “sad and pathetic.”

More video footage appears to show Frey ramping up a crowd while wearing a T-shirt that reads “I Love Somalia.”

The incumbent Frey won reelection to a third term this week after “a campaign that unfolded amid prolonged internal Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) disputes over the convention endorsement process,” Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Frey’s victory comes after a year that included extensive statewide scrutiny over the Minneapolis Democrat party’s internal handling of mayoral endorsement procedures. Party officials revoked State Sen. Omar Fateh’s (D) endorsement in August, citing convention voting failures and verified errors in the electronic vote count following a July convention where Fateh had initially received support. Fateh, a democratic socialist who is the first Somali American and Muslim elected to the Minnesota Senate, criticized the reversal as “insider games” and continued his campaign. Fateh’s campaign drew backing and public appearances from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and former Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York before the August revocation.

Click here to read more about Fateh’s radical leftist leanings.

The Fox article noted that two prominent Democrats in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, endorsed Frey’s campaign this year.

The outlet said conservative pundit Gerry Callahan also criticized Frey’s recent speech, calling it “humiliating.”

“This is an American politician, raised in America, educated in America, ostensibly representing Americans, prostrating himself in front of bunch of foreigners. Could be the most humiliating thing I’ve ever seen,” he stated.