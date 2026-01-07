Trump Officials Descend on Minneapolis in Migration and Somali Fraud Crackdown

Trump officials have hit the ground running after some 2,000 immigration and fraud investigators surged into Minneapolis to crack down on illegal migrants and Somali fraudsters.

It was reported on Monday morning that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were sending 2,000 officials into Minnesota, and already by Tuesday the evidence of their work was flooding social media and the news.

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the administration is ramping up its efforts to root out the fraud in Minnesota.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also spoke to the influx of law enforcement:

One of the first announcements came as DHS noted that Tomas Espin Tapia, a dangerous Ecuadorian national, had been taken into custody in Minneapolis.

By Tuesday evening, the news of the work by ICE and DHS flowed across the media landscape.

Trump officials were seen going door to door at Somali-run daycare centers in Minneapolis asking them to prove their worthiness for receiving tax dollars.

There were many more examples.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the Department of Justice is also set to send more of its resources and prosecutors to Minnesota to begin looking into the massive Somali fraud of welfare programs there.

“The Department of Justice is dispatching a team of prosecutors to Minnesota to reinforce our U.S. Attorney’s Office and put the perpetrators of this widespread fraud behind bars,” the DOJ said in a statement. “We will deliver severe consequences in Minnesota and stand ready to deploy to any other state where similar fraud schemes are robbing American taxpayers.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston