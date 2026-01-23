ICE Arrests in Maine Surge as Democrats Scramble to Resist

Maine Democrats are scrambling and fumbling as ICE’s “Operation Catch of the Day” picks up criminals among the state’s population of illegal migrants.

Immigration officials began the operation on Wednesday morning with coordinated raids in cities across the Democrat-led state. The campaign has been mostly free of attacks from activists, but Democrats are ramping up their vitriol against ICE activities in hopes of inspiring a Minnesota-like insurrection.

Democrat Main Governor Janet Mills seemed somewhat befuddled over the operation, but reiterated that she does not believe ICE reports that there are 1,400 illegals with criminal records in Maine.

Controversial extremist Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner blasted ICE and insisted that they were “dragging Mainers out of their homes” despite the fact that illegal migrants aren’t citizens of Maine.

He claimed that dangerous illegal aliens are “our neighbors,” and added, “Maine will fight. We will fight for our neighbors and for the people we love.”

In another post, Platner ripped current Senator Susan Collins for working in Washington to continue funding ICE during federal budget negotiations.

Meanwhile, ICE continues to arrest illegals in Maine:

