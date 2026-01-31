Tom Homan Debunks Rumors Trump Admin Retreating on Deportations: ‘Untrue’

Border Czar Tom Homan debunked rumors that the Trump administration was retreating in terms of deportations of illegal aliens, labeling them “untrue.”

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Homan pointed out that since Trump has taken office, there have been “over 700,000 deportations between Border Patrol and ICE.” Homan added that the administration is prioritizing “the arrests of criminals and public safety threats.”

“The President wants to de-escalate the situation and to set the record straight — because my staff said they’ve seen a lot of people saying President Trump’s backing off on his promise of mass deportation,” Homan said. “That’s just untrue. My message up there was the same message it’s been since January 20, when President Trump took the Oval Office.”

“We’re going to have a mass deportation, but we’re going to prioritize the arrests of criminals and public safety threats,” Homan added. “I said from day one, if you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table. I looked at the numbers just about 15 minutes ago, Sean. President Trump’s been in office just over a year. We got over 700,000 deportations between Border Patrol and ICE.”

After a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Minneapolis last weekend resulted in the death of Alex Pretti, 37, Trump announced that he would be sending Homan to Minnesota.

Pretti’s death came after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier this month. Good was accused of weaponizing her vehicle against ICE agents who were trying get their vehicle free from the snow.

Trump explained that while Homan “has not been involved in that area,” he knew and liked “many of the people there.”

“Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump clarified in a post on Truth Social.

On Tuesday, Homan shared that he met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and with “top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota.”

“We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets,” Homan added.

Homan’s words come after Trump stated in an interview with Fox News that his administration would “de-escalate” in Minnesota, according to BBC News.