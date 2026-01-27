Border Czar Tom Homan revealed that he met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), as well as other law enforcement officials, adding that the meetings were a “productive starting point.”

Homan explained in a post on X that they had discussed “the issues on the ground in Minnesota.” Homan also pointed out that President Donald Trump “has been clear” that “he wants American cities to be safe and secure for law-abiding residents.”

“Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota,” Homan wrote. “We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets.”

“While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings were a productive starting point and I look forward to more conversations with key stakeholders in the days ahead,” Homan added.

While Homan spoke well of the meetings with Walz and Frey, he did not mention anything about agreements or concessions being made.

The Trump administration has released conciliatory messages after Alex Pretti, 37, was killed in a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting over the weekend. Pretti’s death came after Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent. Good was accused of weaponizing her vehicle against ICE officials who were trying to get their vehicle free from the snow.

Breitbart News reported that after the most recent shooting over the weekend, Trump shared that Walz called him “with the request” that they “work together with respect to Minnesota.”

“It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” Trump added.

On Monday, Trump had shared that he would be sending Homan to Minnesota and described Homan as “tough but fair.”