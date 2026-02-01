Boston Mayor Wu Claims ‘Every Single Human’ on Earth Has ‘Legal Right’ to Come to the U.S.

Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, Massachusetts, is going viral for saying that every human on earth has the “legal right” to come to the U.S.A.

Wu’s comments have resurfaced and are once again gaining thousands of comments from outraged Americans.

In a video clip of an interview from March, Wu is seen saying, “Every single human being has the legal right to come to the United States and seek shelter.”

Of course, federal immigration law states that hopeful immigrants cannot just arrive on America’s shores, but must file for visas or asylum while still in their own country (or otherwise outside the U.S.), then go through applications and interviews before being allowed to come to the United States.

The far-left mayor’s comments have elicited a wide range of replies from congressmen, conservatives, and tens of thousands of regular Americans alike.

Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill, for one, ripped Democrats, saying, “Dems demand infinity immigration, then infinity welfare — all at Americans’ expense.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee also slammed Wu, writing, “Nope … That’s not how any of this works … Never has been… Never will be… Bad things happen when we pretend otherwise.”

In a second post, Lee wrote, “The quiet part out loud: The entire world has more right to America than Americans.”

Many others also chimed in:

Michelle Wu is the same Boston mayor who sponsored a “no-whites” Christmas party in city hall after she took office in 2023.

The notice for the party was sent to all city hall employees. Wu later delivered a strange apology and said the invite was only supposed to have been sent to “electeds of color” and not everyone.

As cities double down on migrants instead of city reforms, they lose more middle-class Americans, Michael Lind wrote in an article for Compact magazine in September of 2023.

“An international migration Ponzi scheme is the only thing that averts a demographic doom loop for [badly managed cities],” he wrote. “Only a steady morphine drip of low-wage international immigration and subsidies from taxpayers who live elsewhere keep these legacy cities from shrinking to more sustainable dimensions, like Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Cleveland, and St. Louis after World War II,” he wrote.

