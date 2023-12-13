Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Plans ‘No Whites’ Christmas Party

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, has come under fire for planning a “no whites” Christmas Party that specifically sought to exclude white members of the city government.

Wu’s aide issued an apology this week after she mistakenly sent an invite for the mayor’s “no whites” Christmas Party to all members of the Boston City Council when only the “Electeds of Color” were meant to receive the invite.

Oops.

Roughly 15 minutes after the invite went out, the aide, Denise DosSantos, who serves as the mayor’s director of City Council relations, issued an apology.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” DosSantos wrote.

“I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so,” the aide added. “Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

As noted by the New York Post, Boston’s City Council is “comprised of six minority and seven white members.”

Needless to say, the revelation that a mayor of a major city planned to host a “no whites” Christmas Party with government officials sparked severe reactions online. City Councilor Frank Baker, a white Democrat bashed the move as “unfortunate and divisive.”

“I don’t really get offended too easily,” Baker told the Boston Herald. “To offend me, you’re going to have to do much more than not invite me to a party.”

“I find it unfortunate that with the temperature the way it is, that we would further that division,” Baker added.

Councilor Brian Worrell, a black Democrat, defended the “no whites” invite.

“We make space and spaces for all kinds of specific groups in the city and city government,” Worrell told the Boston Herald. “This is no different, and the Elected Officials of Color has been around for more than a decade.”

.@MayorWu, the Mayor of Boston invited only “electeds of color” to a Holiday Party. The email was mistakenly sent to all city councilmembers, including the white ones. One white councilmember called it “divisive.” The party is still scheduled to take place and only black… pic.twitter.com/1CJL8aKsQY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2023

So in Boston, you can’t attend the mayor’s holiday party if you are white. How much longer are Americans going to tolerate this left-wing racist crap? https://t.co/DAMuNoCX9A — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) December 13, 2023

