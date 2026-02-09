Teachers all across the country have led their students out of the classroom and onto the streets to protest America’s immigration policies, and many of these walkouts have featured students carrying foreign flags and resulted in violence and property damage.

Teachers have taken it upon themselves to turn their backs on their job by taking kids out of school, but they have also exposed thousands of ill-informed kids to violence and the dangers of riotous protests.

Social media is full of videos of smug, left-wing teachers celebrating their need to foist their left-wing politics on kids, most of whom have little understanding of the complex issues of immigration and the economic pressures it creates.

For instance, teachers of second graders were seen in California leading the little ones down a sidewalk, toting anti-ICE signs and shouting anti-American slogans. It seems highly unlikely that seven-year-old children have the capacity to grasp the issues surrounding the immigration debate.

High schoolers in Seattle were seen vandalizing buildings and walls when their teachers led them in an anti-ICE walkout.

The same thing happened in Utah:

Some of these school kids were also seen toting Mexican flags at these illicit protests:

