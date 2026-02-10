Dem Rep. McIver Asks ICE Chief If He Is ‘Going To Hell’

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) grilled Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons during a House hearing on Tuesday, asking if he thought he was “going to hell.”

As the House Committee on Homeland Security heard testimonies from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, McIver stated that they were gathered “for accountability” and “for answers.” The hearing comes after the fatal shootings of Renee Good, 37, and Alex Pretti, 37, in Minnesota in January.

“We are here for answers, we are here for accountability, and we are here because people are dying,” McIver said. “Let me repeat that, people are dying, and you don’t seem to care.”

McIver continued to ask if Lyons considered himself a “religious man.”

“How do you think Judgement Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?” McIver questioned.

“I’m not going to entertain that question,” Lyons responded.

“Of course not,” McIver responded. “Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?”

As Lyons began to again state that he was not going to answer the question, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), who serves as the Chairman of the committee, was heard reminding McIver that “while vigorous disagreement is part of the legislative process, members are reminded that we must adhere to established standards of decorum and debate.”

McIver’s questions come after a federal judge, in November, ruled that the Democrat Congresswoman must face trial after she assaulted a law enforcement officer during a riot outside of Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, in May.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and then-Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba later shared that McIver was being charged with assaulting, resisting, and impeding law enforcement officers.

“After a thorough review of the video footage of Delaney Hall and a full investigation from HSI, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey has made the determination to charge Congresswoman LaMonica McIver for assaulting, resisting, and impeding law enforcement officers,” Noem said in a social media post at the time.