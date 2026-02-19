ICE Arrests Liberian Illegal Alien Working as Minnesota Corrections Officer

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of a Liberian national who was in the United States illegally, and who was working as a Minnesota correctional officer.

In a press release, DHS announced that as a result of “joint efforts” of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Operation Twin Shield, 45-year-old Morris Brown was arrested on January 15.

Brown reportedly originally entered the United States in 2014 “on a non-immigrant student visa that was terminated” the following year because he didn’t take “a full course of study.” Brown went on to join the Pennsylvania Army National Guard the same year that he entered the U.S. and went AWOL in 2015.

“Operation Twin Shield continues to deliver results as the Department of Homeland Security relentlessly pursues those who seek to cheat our immigration system,” USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said in a statement.

Brown, who “applied for a Green Card in 2020 under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness program,” was also reportedly “apprehended” and went on to be “discharged from the military under other than honorable conditions in 2022,” according to the press release:

Brown last entered the U.S. in 2014 on a non-immigrant student visa that was terminated in 2015 because he failed to enroll in a full course of study. Despite not having legal status, he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2014 but went AWOL the next year. He was ultimately apprehended and discharged from the military under other than honorable conditions in 2022. Brown applied for a Green Card in 2020 under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness program. USCIS denied his application due to misrepresentations, including his failure to disclose prior military service and his false claim to U.S. citizenship. In 2024, in another commission of fraud, he applied to naturalize as a U.S. citizen based on prior military service.

Under the operation, officials “looking into Brown’s application for citizenship found evidence of marriage fraud,” and previous cases in which he had “falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen,” according to the press release.

Brown was also discovered to be “working as a corrections officer for the state of Minnesota,” despite him not being in the U.S. legally.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that during a congressional hearing in early February, Edlow explained to Congress that “fraud investigators at the agency have cracked down on immigration fraud and have uncovered a shocking number of cases where immigrants secured visas or green cards through fraudulent means.”

“Over the past year, USCIS has made nearly 33,000 fraud referrals to law enforcement, a 138 percent increase over previous years,” Edlow shared. “We conducted thousands of site visits to homes, and workplaces and thousands of social media checks to ensure aliens aren’t espousing anti-American sentiment.”