VA High School Suspends Hundreds of Students over Unauthorized Anti-ICE Protest

A high school in Virginia suspended hundreds of students who walked out of school for an anti-ICE protest after being told their protest plans were prohibited.

Left-wing kids at Woodbridge High School in Lake Ridge, Virginia, were shocked when instead of being patted on the back, they received suspension slips for attending an anti-ICE protest during school hours.

The protest was staged on February 13, but days later, about 303 students were handed three-day, out‑of‑school suspensions for leaving campus without permission, according to Newsweek.

“Walking out, even in protest, is considered an unexcused absence,” Principal Dr. Heather Abney said in a letter to parents.

The incident spurred officials at several other Virginia high schools to alert parents that their children will also face suspension for attending any unauthorized anti-ICE protests during school hours.

Despite the warnings, an extreme, left-wing activist group called PWCS ICE Out took to their Instagram account and urged kids to ignore the warnings of school officials and take to the streets anyway.

Walkout protests by high school and middle school children have increasingly turned violent and dangerous.

Ill-informed kids, often toting Mexican flags and banners of other foreign countries, have engaged in fist fights, attacks on opposing marchers, and property damage.

Teens ran through downtown Quakertown, Pennsylvania, last week attacking both bystanders and police.

Some were arrested for disturbing the police and other offenses. One parent even tried to claim that her daughter, who was arrested for attacking the town’s chief of police, was “wrongfully accused.”

Quakertown was far from the only place where student protests erupted in violence.

Kids from Olathe Northwest High School, in Olathe, Kansas, were seen physically assaulting counter-protesters who were holding pro-ICE signs.

Students are also turning violent in California, Minnesota, Washington State, Illinois, and many other locations.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston