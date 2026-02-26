The truck driver who was caught driving his semi the wrong way down a highway in Missouri has been found to be a migrant who got his commercial drivers license from Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota. And it appears he cannot read English road signs.

Officials In Missouri say that the man drove his semi on the wrong side of the highway for about three miles before being pulled over and detained, Fox News Reported.

Investigators say that the driver drove for a three-year-old company based out of an apartment in the Minneapolis suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota, that is registered to owner Somali migrant Abdiwali Ahmed. The company lists two drivers, and logged 81,000 miles driven last year, even with at least one driver who could not read English, Fox News reported.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this illegal driver incident. But U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the incident no less “dangerous.”

“DISTURBING: We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn’t read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck!” Duffy wrote in a post on X.

The Transportation Sec. also noted that an investigation is underway.

“Thanks to Missouri law enforcement, this dangerous trucker is now out of service. @FMCSA is also investigating the carrier, Cargo Transportation LLC,” he said, adding, “We will not stop until America’s roads are safe again for families.”

The Trump administration is moving to prevent migrants who can’t read English from being issued commercial drivers licenses putting all drivers in danger on America’s roadways.

After the president’s State of the Union Address, Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) introduced the Dalilah Law, named for 6-year-old Dalilah Coleman, to ban states from issuing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to illegal aliens.

As Breitbart News reported, in June 2024, an Indian illegal alien truck driver crashed his semi-truck into the vehicle that then-5-year-old Dalilah was in. Dalilah suffered life-altering injuries like traumatic brain injury and Cerebral Palsy.

The truck driver had crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration, later given a CDL to drive a semi-truck by the sanctuary state of California.

“Too many people have been hurt. Too many have been killed,” Banks said.

“Americans are paying the price because illegal drivers are being handed commercial driver’s licenses like candy and put behind the wheel of 80,000-pound trucks,” Banks said. “That stops now. The Dalilah Law makes it clear: If you are here illegally, you do not get a CDL. We need to act, and we need to act now.”

The Dalilah Law would require states to limit CDLs to American citizens, green card-holders, and certain foreign visa workers. The test for securing a CDL would only be administered in English.

Likewise, the bill would immediately revoke all trucking licenses given to illegal aliens and foreign nationals on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), regardless of whether such aliens have been given work permits.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location,” Trump said at this State of the Union address. “That’s why tonight, I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting Commercial Driver’s Licenses to illegal aliens.

