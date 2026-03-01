Democrat Prosecutors Ignored Illegal Migrant Accused of Murdering Woman at Bus Stop

The illegal migrant who was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing a Virginia woman to death at a city bus stop has an appalling criminal record of thirty previous arrests and was let out of jail every time.

Abdul Jalloh, 32, was charged with the brutal murder of 41-year-old Stephanie Minter, who was found dead at a bus stop in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday night.

Jalloh, a migrant from Sierra Leone who does not appear to have ever had any legal status in the U.S., was reportedly on the same bus as his victim and followed her off the bus to attack her at the bus stop, the Daily Mail reported.

Friends called the victim, Stephanie Minter, a “happy, jolly” person in her obituary, Fox News reported

Since his arrest, it has been reported that Jalloh has an extensive arrest record — including violent offenses — but has never faced any real punishment for his alleged crimes.

Laura Birnbaum, the chief of staff for Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, admitted on Friday that Jalloh was a well-known threat to the public, but the prosecutor’s office never made any serious moves to send him to prison, claiming that they had trouble securing witnesses.

The murder is eerily similar to the horrible death of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed on a public transportation train in Charlotte, North Carolina, last year.

Zarutska’s attacker, Decarlos Brown Jr., had a long arrest record but never served much time in prison for his crimes as liberal prosecutors continued to let him out of jail time and again.

