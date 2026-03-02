Report: Michigan Cops Nab Another South American Migrant Burglary Gang

The arrest of an illegal immigrant in Michigan allowed local cops to reportedly bust another high-tech South American burglary gang.

The arrests of the ten migrants came after an investigation was launched into their activities starting in 2024 in Kent County, Michigan, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday.

The sheriff’s department was originally called in to investigate a ransacked home that had been robbed when the owners were at work.

“A significant amount of cash, jewelry, personal documents, and other valuables were stolen during the break-in. Investigators later determined the crime was part of a broader, coordinated effort tied to a multi-state burglary ring commonly referred to as a ‘South American Theft Group,'” the department said in its statement.

The alleged burglars took $266,369 in cash, jewelry, and other valuables from homes in Cascade Township, and up to $60,000 from a home in Flint Township, WWMT-TV reported.

The theft ring reportedly conducted deep research into their likely victims and looked for migrant business owners who posted frequently on social media to help the crooks compile data on when they would be home and what things would be in the house when they targeted them. The victims’ daily movements were tracked, and some even had GPS devices affixed to their vehicles.

A neighbor of one of the victims even reported finding surveillance cameras hidden on her property and aimed at her neighbor’s home.

“The victims had varying degrees of financial success,” court documents say. “Some kept cash in their home to facilitate operations for their business. For many, those financial achievements were expressed through purchases of gold, jewelry, and other valuables. And their success became the target of the defendants’ greed.”

“They were stalking them for weeks, anywhere from one week to three weeks, watching where they were going, what they were doing, and planning out how they were going to rob their home of all their valuables without getting caught,” Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Dietrich told the media, according to WOOD-TV.

One victim said, “Emotionally, I feel broken,” while another, who is an Asian migrant, said he was ruined, adding, “Financially, this has been a big loss for me. Since I came to America, I have saved everything, every dollar, every item. I have worked hard and lived honestly. And in one moment, it was all gone.”

Sgt. Dietrich said that the theft ring was invasive and destructive.

“They’re not walking in unlocked doors and just taking things out of a drawer and walking out. They are forcing open safes. They are kicking down the doors. They’re breaking into homes. So, they’re using a lot of force to get into some of these,” he said.

Those arrested include, Paul Jeferson Mendoza-Arevalo, Dilan Stiven Prieto-River, Cristian Sergery Guacaneme Garzon, Nino Gutierrez-Serrato, Wendy Vanessa Acosta-Arevalo, William David Villarraga-Joya, Ivan Chaparro-Perez, Iesua (Jesua) German Ramirez-Perez, and John Quinterro-Herrera.

The suspects were picked up across several states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and California.

