Report: Democrat’s SOTU Illegal Alien Guest Referenced in Police Documents Concerning Sexual Assault

Law enforcement said a 19-year-old illegal immigrant who was a Democrat lawmaker’s guest at President Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union address is named in police reports involving sexual assault and juveniles, the Boston Herald reported Thursday.

The news surrounds Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, who was a guest of Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) when President Trump delivered his address on February 24, the newspaper said.

Several Democrats invited anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activists, illegal aliens, and family members of illegals, to the event, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The Herald’s public records request asked the Secretary of State’s Office and the Milford Police Department for two reports wherein the young man was reportedly named the person of interest, the newspaper continued:

The Herald sought the police report numbered 21-23101 dated 9/15/2021 featuring Marcelo Gomes da Silva and 21-16254 dated 6/30/21 also featuring the 19-year-old. Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni denied both of those requests, indicating that the police report from June 2021 “involves a sexual assault and juveniles,” and that the report from September 2021 “involves juveniles.” He did not elaborate.

In May, ICE was searching for da Silva’s father and detained his son when they found him driving his car. His father was reportedly in trouble for alleged traffic violations. As a result, the younger da Silva was held for several days at an ICE facility in Boston.

The 19-year-old was allegedly on an expired student visa when he was taken into custody.

In response to the Herald’s report, Gomes da Silva denied ever having assaulted anyone and claimed he learned about the reports through the media.

The Brazil native has been in the U.S. since he was six on the now-expired visa, Axios reported February 25. The outlet said he was in the House chamber when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) named him in a social media post, and Moulton’s staffers escorted him out of the room.

“@RepMoulton plans to bring illegal alien Marcelo Gomes DaSilva. Gomes DaSilva is an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him,” the post read:

The Axios report said the young man has applied for asylum.

Following his exit from the chamber, da Silva was seen in a video with Moulton saying he was “disappointed” but not surprised DHS did not want an “illegal alien like me to be at the State of the Union.”

“Moulton reportedly hid Marcelo Gomes DaSilva in his office after he fled the SOTU following a text from DHS calling him out by name as being in the country illegally. The Mouton move raises the curious issue of sanctuary offices within Congress,” law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in a social media post on Friday:

Meanwhile, Moulton has called the illegal alien a “great American.”

During the State of the Union, Trump asked members of Congress to stand for Americans over illegal aliens and all Democrat members refused to do so, according to Breitbart News.

The Herald concluded by stating it was “appealing both the Milford Juvenile Court and the Milford Police’s denial of releasing Gomes da Silva’s background on the ground Moulton has turned the teen’s story into a public debate on ICE enforcement.”