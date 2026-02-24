President Donald Trump asked members of Congress to stand up for Americans over illegal aliens at Tuesday evening’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, to which all Democrat members attending the address refused.

“Stand up if you agree with this statement: The first duty of American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Trump asked lawmakers at the SOTU address.

While Republicans stood for the statement, Democrats refused to stand, and members like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) went on to shout at Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.