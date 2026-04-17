Bernie Moreno: Senate Will Not Advance House-Passed Resolution to Keep 350K Haitians in U.S.

The Senate will not advance the House-passed resolution to keep 350,000 Haitians in the United States, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) made clear this week following the item’s passage in the lower chamber.

A handful of Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which would force the Trump administration to extend protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians via Temporary Protected Status (TPS). However, Moreno made clear that this will not advance in the Senate.

“It’s called TEMPORARY protected status (TPS) for a reason,” the senator began, making it clear that “the Senate will not expand TPS.”

Referring to the House bill as an “insult” to those waiting to come into the country, the Republican senator said it also serves as “a tacit approval of Biden’s border invasion where TPS became de facto amnesty.”

“Republicans will not continue to allow wage suppressing illegal migration to destroy working Americans with high prices, healthcare shortages, housing scarcity, and degradation of our social safety nets,” he said.

Moreno also responded to a leftist who accused President Donald Trump of being a racist while asserting that Haitians are doing jobs white Americans will not do themselves — a frequent argument pitched by open borders enthusiasts.

“Classic elitist liberal response: we need non whites to come pick our crops, clean our homes, and mow our lawns. The hypocrisy of the left on full display in one tweet!” Moreno exclaimed.

“American workers, regardless of their immutable characteristics, will do ANY job as long as they get paid fairly with good working conditions, importing foreign labor to drive down wages is idiotic,” the senator made clear.

Moreno’s warning comes as the resolution passed in the House with a 224-204 vote. Ten Republicans joined Democrats. Those Republicans are:

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Mike Lawler (NY)

Don Bacon (NE)

Maria Elvira Salazar (FL)

Carlos Gimenez (FL)

Nicole Malliotakis (NY)

Rich McCormick (GA)

Mike Turner (OH)

Mike Carey (OH)

Mario Diaz-Balart (FL)

Notably, far-left “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) led the charge on this resolution, gaining enough signatures on the discharge petition to force a vote. She described expanding TPS for Haiti as “not only the moral and humanitarian thing to do” but as “good policy.”

As Breitbart News reported, “The vote advances a plan by Pressley and Gillen to keep hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the U.S. via TPS for three years, just as the Trump administration is fighting in the Supreme Court to end TPS for Haiti.”