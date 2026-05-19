An illegal alien, residing in the United States for at least two decades, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering a mother of two young boys and her unborn child in May of last year in York County, South Carolina.

Pedro Mondragon Ramirez, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in court and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, on May 16, 2025, Ramirez ruthlessly stabbed 37-year-old Leonor Alpizar, 29 weeks pregnant at the time with her baby girl named Brittany, to death in front of the woman’s young son.

After stabbing Alpizar, Ramirez took off in a vehicle in an attempt to flee from police.

The woman’s son called the police, and when they arrived, they found Alpizar with 16 stab wounds to her torso alone. The woman suffered stab wounds on her arms and hands as well.

Alpizar died the next day from her injuries. Her unborn baby, Brittany, lived for just 42 minutes before also dying from the trauma her mother endured.

Police revealed that at the time of the murder Ramirez had been living illegally in the United States for at least 20 years. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Ramirez, seeking custody of him when he is released from prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.