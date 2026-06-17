President Donald Trump is taking credit for lower car insurance rates since his border policies choked off the flow of illegal migrants that spiked accidents, thefts, and costs all across the country.

Trump took to his Truth Social account on Monday to blast Biden and take a victory lap over the fall in insurance rates.

“Under the disastrous Open Border Policy of Crooked Joe Biden and his traitorous DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, TENS OF MILLIONS of criminals, including over 13,000 STONE-COLD MURDERERS, poured into our Country from Prisons and Jails, from Mental Institutions and Insane Asylums,” Trump wrote.

“Needless to say, they were NOT always the safest drivers! Car Insurance Premiums rose to RECORD HIGHS, forcing Law-abiding American Citizens to subsidize the “free riding” Biden Illegals. After over a year of ZERO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, and our highly successful efforts to REVERSE the Biden Invasion, Car Insurance Premiums have come tumbling down,” he explained.

“MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!” he concluded.

Insurance rates had soared by September of 2024 as Biden’s migration policy put millions of new migrants on the road, often without driver training or English language lessons.

Federal data showed at the time that monthly auto insurance rates rose by roughly 8.3 percent under President Donald Trump, but by 20 percent under President Joe Biden.

That 20 percent jump added up to an annual $500 “tax” on Americans’ pocketbooks.

A graphic shared by the president showed that rates soared 20.6 percent in Biden’s third year in office, but by 2025, that number cratered to only .5 percent. And so far in 2026, that number fell to -2.3 percent.

A study published last year by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management found that the rise in uninsured drivers and states giving illegal migrants access to state-issued drivers’ licenses has made our roads more dangerous.

The study shows that “undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses increases overall fatal crashes by nearly 5%, equivalent to 0.46 more fatal crashes in a county per year,” study author Ruinan Zhao said. “The effect is stronger in states with a higher population of undocumented immigrants. By investigating the mechanism through which the policy impact is likely to occur, I show that undocumented immigrants may be more likely to engage in risky driving behavior once they obtain driver’s licenses.”

The study tends to back up Donald Trump’s assertion that fewer illegal aliens entering the country would consequently mean fewer driving on our roads, and fewer accidents on our streets at the hands of illegal migrants. As a result, some of the pressures on the car insurance industry have evaporated. Just like Trump said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston