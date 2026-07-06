The wife of a Pennsylvania State Trooper asked Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) to help police keep highways safe from dangerous illegal alien truck drivers.

The request comes after a trooper was killed by a careless illegal alien trucker who came to the U.S. from Haiti.

The Pennsylvania State Trooper’s wife jumped to social media to ask Shapiro to allow troopers to hold vehicle inspections in the state’s many shuttered weigh stations after the officer was killed while performing a roadside safety check.

Lindsey Foulk, a U.S. Army veteran and the wife of State Trooper Chris Foulk, says she is terrified that her husband may walk out the door one morning and never come home because he is forced to perform vehicle safety checks on the side of the state’s highways and byways instead of in a safer location, away from oncoming traffic.

Foulk says she met Shapiro at a Veteran’s Day dinner this year and notes that he told her to contact him if there was ever anything he could do to help them.

“You had said to me, ‘If there’s anything that I can ever do for you, or your husband, please don’t hesitate to reach out.’ So, I’m reaching out now,” she said in the video, adding that her police officer husband “also does commercial inspections for Pennsylvania” and in the wake of the death of an officer who was performing just such an inspection, she is worried for his safety.

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Early this month, an illegal alien from Haiti was driving a commercial vehicle on I-81 in Schuylkill County and ran down Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira, Jr., who was performing a roadside safety inspection on another semi.

The truck that slammed into the vehicle Trooper Pahira was inspecting was reportedly being driven by 33-year-old Haitian migrant Michael Bon, who entered the country in 2024 thanks to Joe Biden’s extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. Bon’s status was revoked in 2025 by the Trump administration and the migrant was informed that he had to leave the country at the time. Despite that, Bon was working as a commercial truck driver with a Massachusetts driver’s license, according to reports.

Now, Foulk wants Shapiro to reopen the many closed weigh stations so troopers can flag vehicles into the safer parking areas of the stations to perform their roadside safety inspections instead of performing them right on the highway shoulders.

“I just want you, Gov. Shapiro, to just consider: can you please reopen some weigh stations? The state says that these inspections are really important; however, I don’t feel that they’re taking them seriously enough. And as somebody who sends my husband out the door every day to protect people in the Commonwealth, I ask you to offer me the same level of protection and comfort,” she says in the video.

“It’s scary enough watching them walk out the door every day not knowing if they’re going to return; it’s even scarier when it feels like there’s no care given, and Gov. Shapiro…when you look me in the eyes and tell me that you’re going to do everything you can to take care of my husband and other State Troopers, and we keep seeing this happen, it’s hard,” Foulk added with tears welling up in her eyes.

“I don’t know what can be done, but you need to do it,” she concluded. “God bless.”

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