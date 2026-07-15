President Donald Trump endorsed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for governor of Minnesota, saying, “If given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threw his support behind Lindell, stating that he has his “COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.” Trump also described Lindell as “one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots.”

“Mike Lindell, the ‘Pillow Man,’ and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A.,” Trump said. “Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!!”

“He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment,” Trump added. “He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity.”

Lindell, who is running to replace Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), is running against Republican candidates such as Kendall Qualls, who is a “former healthcare executive,” and Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Lisa Demuth (R) in the upcoming August 11 primary, MPR News reported.

Qualls has “pledged a massive tax cut if he wins the race,” while Demuth has also said she would slash “state spending,” according to the outlet.

“When we set the budget going forward, we reduced state spending by $5 billion,” Demuth explained. “We look forward to doing even more.”

On the Democrat side, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kobey Layne, who says she previously worked “at the Minnesota Senate for Senator Jim Abeler, then Chair of the Human Services Reform Committee,” are among the candidates running for governor.

Breitbart News reached out to Lindell for a statement, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.