An upper-class Mexican wedding was ruined when the groom’s family reportedly sabotaged the celebration due to their disdain for the bride.

Viral social media posts documented the series of events, from the groom’s parents faking a medical emergency, to red paint being splattered on the bride right as she was to walk down the aisle, and much more.

X user @fulanodeobregon documented much of the disaster in a now-viral thread, calling the in-laws’ actions a “terrorist attack.”

Photos show other wedding attendees comforting the bride as bright paint drips down her dress at the February 17 event.

The X user described how the bride, identified as “Alexandra,” was hated by her lover’s family because she did not come from “money” as they did.

The in-laws wanted their son “to marry a rich woman,” the user wrote. “They hated her and it became a PSYCHOLOGICAL TORTURE where the boyfriend’s family dedicated themselves to speaking badly of her.”

The wealthy family, from Ciudad Obregón, reportedly went so far as harassment and death threats and attempted to bribe the woman with a blank check to step away from their son.

“The TERRORISTS are Mrs. Maupe Salazar de Gutierrez, her children María and Pedro Gutierrez, the family are the owners of the La Misión funeral home in Ciudad Obregón, who hired cholos to stain the bride’s dress,” the outraged individual wrote. “They refused to go to the wedding. AND IT GETS WORSE.”

When the mother-in-law-to-be found out her son had proposed, she reportedly “pretended to have a heart attack so that they would hospitalize her, blaming her son ‘for making her like this’ and told him that he would have to pay for it.”

According to the whistleblower, those who know Alexandra “will confirm that she is a VERY GOOD PERSON, she would never do anything bad to anyone.”

The writer also commended the bride for her “bravery on the wedding day” as she still went through with the marriage.

Después del ataque, los invitados esperaron a que la novia fuera a su casa a limpiarse y cambiarse de vestido, se tuvo que poner un vestido largo dorado (adjunto foto) y la boda continuó y gozaron! LOVE WINS✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Q1qbvwyzTE — La Verdad Siempre Sale a la Luz (@fulanodeobregon) February 20, 2024

Even after the bride changed dresses and completed the ceremony, the antics did not stop. Apparently, the in-laws called the police to report that the groom had drugs at the location of the couple’s wedding photoshoot.

Thankfully, officers in the nearby town of Cocorit left after realizing there were no drugs — after searching the guests.

“After the attack, it was learned that unknown people robbed the lady’s house, no wonder,” the user continued. “We want them to be held responsible for the damage they caused, psychological and physical,” adding that the post’s virality should help hold the suspects accountable.

In a later update, the thread’s author added that the groom’s parents again tried to sabotage the couple by stealing the new husband’s visa and passport and allegedly tried to bribe the travel agency before the honeymoon.

Fortunately for the couple, they still made it to their vacation.

UPDATE: nos acaban de informar que antes de que se fueran de luna de miel, los papás del novio le secuestraron VISA Y PASAPORTE para intentar arruinarle la luna de miel. Incluso sobornaron a la agencia de viajes para c4garles el viaje. No lo lograron!! 🙌🏻 — La Verdad Siempre Sale a la Luz (@fulanodeobregon) February 20, 2024

A viral Reddit post after the original X thread provided even more gritty details.

A user by the name of “Larilarieh,” who claimed to know of the situation because the event happened in her mother’s hometown, wrote that Maupe Salazar de Gutierrez’s home has since been “egged.”

“She is hated by the whole town. [Sister-in-law] and [brother-in-law] have been questioned by their friends and have denied everything, but do not deny that they loved hearing about it,” the user wrote.

“[Father-in-law] seems to just do whatever his wife says. He fired [the] groom from the family business, but he was then given a job by his uncles who love him and support him. Groom’s family all claim to be super religious.”

The post quickly shot to popularity in the r/weddingshaming subreddit and garnered hundreds of sympathetic comments.

“The poor bride and groom. I hope they take all this serious and move or get protection. Seems like the groom’s family’s behaviors are escalating and the next attacks may involve more violence,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I hope their cars are egged every day, especially when it is hot out. I hope someone doing repairs on their house puts shrimp in their curtain rods,” another angry commenter said.