Haiti: Gangs Target Power Stations, Leaving Civilians Without Electricity

Parts of Haiti have been left without electricity after groups of armed men stormed a power plant and four substations in Port-au-Prince on Monday.

The Electricity of Haiti (EDH) national power company released a statement on Monday confirming that the Varreux power station and four substations were “destroyed” in the assault and rendered totally dysfunctional, leaving areas of Haiti without electricity — including the entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, located in the Route de Tabarre neighborhood in Port-au-Prince.

EDH added that the assailants stole important documentation, computer and office equipment, as well as cables, inverters, batteries, and other electrical installation equipment. The power company stressed it was working with the corresponding authorities to restore power and security to the affected areas.

Haiti continues its years-long descent into chaos as armed gangs led by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier control large swathes of the Caribbean nation. Cherizier has made calls for a “bloody revolution” and repeatedly demanded the ouster of all Haitian politicians, including Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who announced plans to resign on March 11 and is presently stranded in Puerto Rico. Cherizier’s gangs surrounded the Port-au-Prince airport, making it impossible for Henry to return safely.

Finance Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert is presently serving as interim prime minister. Regional governments are backing a plan in which Henry will be replaced by a transitional council made up of individuals from Haiti’s different political coalitions. Originally, the council was expected to be composed of nine people, seven with voting power and two who would act as observers. The council’s final lineup has been reportedly reduced to eight members.

When formed, the council will be tasked with selecting a new interim prime minister for Haiti to properly replace Henry. The council will also designate a new council of ministers as well as new provisional electoral and national security councils.

The Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported on Monday that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is acting as a mediator in the process, now officially has the names of six individuals who will be part of the transitional council. CARICOM announced on Tuesday that all of Haiti’s political parties except one have submitted their nominees for the transitional council.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who is also the current CARICOM chairman, told reporters that the bloc is very concerned about the out-of-control violence in Haiti.

“We have been having continuous meetings almost every night, because the Haitians have to get the presidential council in place,” Ali said. “Progress has been made.”

The violent gangs in Haiti, which have unleashed widespread violent crime, attacked Port-au-Prince’s Laboule and Thomassin upscale areas on Monday, looting homes and killing at least a dozen citizens. The attacks reportedly took place before sunrise, forcing the neighborhood’s residents to flee. Some civilians, rather than attempting to communicate directly with the police, called into local radio stations pleading for help.

A witness told Reuters that he had seen at least ten bodies in the streets of the upscale Petion-Ville neighborhood on Monday morning, some of which “had bulletholes.” An ambulance reportedly removed the bodies.

The bodies of the victims were removed from the main road leading into the suburb and from outside a fuel station, the Reuters and Associated Press news agencies reported.

